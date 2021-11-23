Schmidt, Joan Ann

Joan Ann Schmidt, 80, of North Mankato, Minn., passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021.
Joan was born in Winona on April 6, 1941, to Helen and Leo Mason. She graduated from Cotter High School in 1959 and married Owen Jon Schmidt on January 5, 1963. Joan had two daughters, Helen (Schmidt) Bell, of Ramsey, Minn., and Greta Schmidt-Krohn, of North Mankato. She had two grandsons, Owen Bell and Dan Bell, both of Coon Rapids, Minn. Joan worked in Mankato as a bookkeeper at Cook Paints, Lampert Building Center and Mankato Iron and Metal. She was a quiet person who enjoyed the company of her family and close friends and flower gardening. Joan is survived by her sister, Patricia Mason, of Winona, her daughters, and grandsons. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
The family is honoring her request that no services be held.
Northview-North Mankato Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.