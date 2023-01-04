Schneider, Betty Jane

On Friday, December 23, 2022, heaven welcomed Betty Jane Schneider, just one day after her 98th birthday.
Elizabeth Jane Schneider was born in St. Paul, Minn., on December 22, 1924. Her parents were Augusta and Raymond Kearns. She grew up in Waseca, Minn.
She graduated from Sacred Heart High School and subsequently attended the College of Saint Teresa in Winona. She left college to support the war effort and worked at E. F. Johnson Company in Waseca. While taking the train back home, after visiting friends at CST, she met a handsome young soldier named Del in Owatonna, Minn., who was changing trains. The two of them became sweethearts, and she said they had a “fun and happy romance.” They were married on July 16, 1945, and were together for 55 years. Upon moving to Winona, she joined what is now Cathedral of the Sacred Heart.
Betty Jane and Del were “only” children and wanted something different for their family. They became the parents of seven. Eventually, Betty Jane and Del welcomed sons-in-law and daughters-in-law as well as eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
When the children were little, she stayed at home to care for them. After the children were in school, Betty Jane began working at the Cinderella Shoppe, a fabric store. Eventually, she owned and operated it, retiring at 86 years young, after having worked there for 50-plus years.
She enjoyed sewing, travel, reading, watching football, and crossword puzzles. Later on in life, she looked forward to spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was an extraordinary woman who lived a very good life.
Immediate family: Larry (Peggy) Schneider and their children, Paul (Sarah Rasmussen) and David (Belen); Ron (Pam) Schneider; Pat Gilmore; Jeanne (Al) Hines and their children, Mike (Holly) and children, Hunter and Fisher; and Ben (Kendra Fruetel) and children, Drake and Jaelyn; Cathy and her son, Alec DeAbreu; Mary (Bruce Budnick) and son, Marcus Schneider, and his children, William and Elizabeth; Bobby (Kandy Courville) and children, Brittany and Braidy Schneider.
She was preceded in death by her husband, A. Del Schneider; parents, Augusta and Raymond Kearns, and many treasured friends and relatives.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. The Very Reverend Mark C. McNea will officiate. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona following the service.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Betty Jane’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
