On July 22, 2022, Daniel L. Schneider, 63, of Winona, passed away at his home.
He was born on August 12, 1958, in Winona, to Alois and Delores (Koeth) Schneider. He graduated from Winona Senior High School 1977. He obtained his degree in plastic composites from Winona Technical College in 1993.
He married Lori Singer on July 18, 1981. They had one son together, Joshua, and later divorced.
Dan worked many places throughout his life and was a jack-of-all-trades. He enjoyed working on his house, going on walks around Winona, and he always made time for anyone who needed help. In his younger days, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers. In his later years, he enjoyed his time with the Winona Coin Club.
Dan will be remembered for his big heart and awkward sense of humor. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Dan is lovingly survived by his son, Josh (Katie) Schneider; granddaughter, Lizzy Doebbert; siblings, Ann (Bryan) Dulas; Thomas (Colleen) Schneider; Linda (Chris) Corcoran; and John (Andrea) Schneider; former spouse, Lori (Mike) Schaufenbil; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Joseph Schneider and Patricia Petschow; and a brother-in-law, Gary Petschow.
Dan's family would like to thank those who helped care for Dan over the last several years, including but not limited to the nurses and staff at Gundersen and his brother Tom.
A celebration of Dan’s life will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Winona Eagle’s Club.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Dan’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
