LaVonne Schneider, 83, of Winona passed away on December 13, 2021. She was born in Buffalo County to Eugene and Armella (Schlesser) Schmidtknecht. On January 2, 1957, she married Samuel Schneider of Alma, Wis. They were married nearly 65 years.
LaVonne was a graduate of Cochrane High School and received her B.S. degree in elementary education at Winona State University in 1970. She was a homebound teacher for 24 years with District 861. She also worked part-time for Winona County Central Services and the University of Minnesota Heart Health Study.
LaVonne was a member of First Congregational Church and served on various committees. She was also a member of Sweet Adelines, YWCA board member, and on the volunteer committee of Habitat for Humanity.
LaVonne loved her “Grammy” role and family was very important in her life. She is survived by husband, Sam; children, Scott Schneider, Juleen (Aaron) Kluver, and Todd (Melissa) Schneider; grandchildren, Isaac (Regan) Kluver, Sam Kluver, Rylan and Torryn Schneider; great-granddaughter, Dove Kluver; sister, Lola (Lowell) Hammock; and several nieces and nephews.
A private service is planned. Memorials can be directed to First Congregational Church of Winona.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.