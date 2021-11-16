William M. “Bill” Schniepp, 68, of Winona, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at his home, with his loving wife by his side.
He was born on April 14, 1953, in La Crosse, Wis., to Donald and Margaret (Degnan) Schniepp Sr., and was a graduate of Winona Senior High School. Bill married Deborah Malotke, and together they had two sons, Kevin and Tony. Bill and Deborah later divorced. Bill married Sally Sieracki on February 4, 1995, in Winona.
Bill was employed as a salesman with Gateway Foods for 20 years, and then he owned and operated Schniepp’s Bar and Grill in Winona with his brother, Mike, until his retirement. Schniepp’s Bar was the proud sponsor of many local sports teams over the year and were honored as one of the top local sponsors.
He was a member of the Elks, Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, Pheasants Forever, Winona Sportsman Club, and Ducks Unlimited. Bill will be remembered for his love of the outdoors where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and boating. He was proud of building his own log cabin in Ettrick, Wis. Bill and Sally took many memorable trips, with some of their favorite destinations being Hawaii, Mexico, Florida, Laughlin, and Treasure Island. He also looked forward to hunting trips to South Dakota, river trips with Tom and Julie, attending the BOTCHA Fishing Classic, and being with the Honey House gang from Lanesboro. He got his nickname “Snoopy” from his joy of singing and playing in the band The Wrong Way.
Bill is lovingly survived by his wife, Sally; sons, Kevin (Megan) Schniepp, and their daughter, Ava; and Tony (Magen) Schniepp, and their children, Elijah, Isaac, Sam, Ihlee, Avram, Ayson, and Ealyn; step-daughters, Allison (Jeff) Spitzer, and her children, Caitlyn and Jackson; and Emily (Dave Tust) Brang; siblings, Donald (Sue) Schniepp Jr., Tom (Melanie) Schniepp, and Mary (Don) Spitzer; sister-in-law, Jane (Dan) Sieracki; special friends, Tom Reed, Julie Kulas, Pam Weimer, and Doug Rumpca; and former son-in-law, Jon Spitzer; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mike; and his in-laws, Daniel and Audrey Sieracki.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until a time of remembrance and prayers at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. A celebration of Bill’s life will follow at the Winona American Legion Club. A family burial will be held at a later date.
The family appreciates your many expressions of sympathy; however, they would prefer if memorials would be considered instead of flowers.
Bill’s family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff of Winona Hospice for the excellent and loving care that he received.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Bill’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
