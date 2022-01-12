Antonette “Toni” Marie Schock, 79, of Arcadia, passed away peacefully at her home under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice. Antonette was born on May 17, 1942, in Arcadia to Anthony “Tony” and Josephine (Brom) Pehler.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Parish with Father Sebastian Kolodziejczyk officiating. Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be at a later date at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery in rural Arcadia. To express condolences online to Toni’s family please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
