Lisa Ann Schock, 60, of Independence, Wis., died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Augusta Health and Rehab. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 15, 2022, at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home in Arcadia. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Lisa will be laid to rest in St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery. To express condolences to her family, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
