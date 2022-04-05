Richard W. Schoonover, 92 of Winona, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2022.
He was born on February 27, 1930, to Richard and Elizabeth Schoonover. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
He loved watching sports, golfing, playing cards and going for drives. He served our country in the Korean War, and we are proud and thankful for his service.
He is survived by his three sons, Rick (Debbie), Ken (Bridget), Greg (Vanya); and six grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Elizabeth Schoonover; his wife, Roylyne Schoonover; his brother, Jack Schoonover; and his granddaughter, Jessica Claflin. He will be missed.
Family funeral services will be held with burial at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minn.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
