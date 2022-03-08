Schueler, Roger Henry

Roger Henry Schueler, of Winona, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. He was born in Winona on December 20, 1942. He served in the Air Force for over 20 years. He is survived through his wife of 31 years, Helen Thrasher; his two children from his first marriage to Yuriko, Chris Schueler and Anna Schueler Woollard (Bruce); as well as his two grandchildren from his son Chris, Zachariah and Caroline. Roger is also survived through his older brother, John; and his wife, Grace, of Winona; as well as his many nephews, Gene, Jon Michael, Jeff, James; and nieces, Tammy and Becky.
Roger was a loving, kind person who would do anything for anyone. He will be missed tremendously.
