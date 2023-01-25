Schueler, Susan Marie

Susan Marie Schueler, 65, of Winona, passed away peacefully January 17, 2023, at home with loved ones.
Susan was born August, 25, 1957, in Winona to Eugene and Joan (Jasnoch) Strong. Susan was united in marriage, June 5, 1975, to her high school sweetheart, Gene A. Schueler. She loved road trips on the weekends with her husband to find treasures at auctions, estate sales, craft fairs, and loved everything that sparkled or had history. Her love for traveling carried her off to Washington and California to visit her children and grandchildren or on the road with her partner in crime, sister-in-law Rose, to be poolside in Vegas. While not traveling she could be found working in her yard, tending to her gardens and koi pond with her dogs, Jed and Sophie. She also loved driving bus for the Minnesota City Bus company and working in the mail room for WinCraft. While not working she’d cruise the town to visit her sisters or spend hours on the phone with loved ones.
Susan is lovingly survived by her husband, Gene; and their three children, Heather and her daughters, Shelby, Julia, Hana, Kyleigh, Hope, Arcelia, and Skylee, Gena (Kristopher) and their children, Hunter, Haley, Gracie, Laney, and Jackson, Robert (Emily) and their children, Kaiden, Colton, Chloe, and Cora; four sisters; one brother; a sister-in-law; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers. Susan will be greatly missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all who loved her.
The family would like to extend their gratitude on behalf of our mother to Winona Health hospice for their compassion and comfort. Honoring her wishes, Susan will be laid to rest in Washington. Online condolences or memories may be left for Susan’s family at www.hofffuneral.com.
