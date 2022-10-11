Schultz, Joanne Lucille

Joanne Lucille Schultz, 80, of Lewiston, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
Joanne was born on March 24, 1942, in Lewiston to Leonard and Lucille (Karsten) Groski. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1960. On August 19, 1961, Joanne married the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Schultz, in Lewiston. They made their home and raised their family in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where Joanne worked for Square D. In 2001, they built their retirement home and moved back to Lewiston to be closer to family and friends.
Joanne’s ideal day involved sitting in the sun with a good book. She took pride in her yard, tending to her flower beds and making it an attractive environment for her beloved hummingbirds. Many memorable vacations and outings were spent with family and friends camping and fishing. She cherished her family time playing games, chatting, shopping, and spoiling her granddaughters and fur-grand babies.
She is survived by her husband, Dick; three children, Dick Schultz Jr. (Debra Burns), of Shullsburg, Wis., Carla Schultz (Joey) Serafin, of Corvallis, Ore., and Calvin Schultz, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two granddaughters, Sadie Schultz, of Napa, Calif., and Kaitlin Witherell, of Vancouver, Wash.; two sisters, Sandra Bonow, of Eyota, and Sharon (Pete) Martin, of Yuma, Ariz.; and many nephews and nieces.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Richard, Tom, and Robert.
Memorial service were on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at St. Paul’s UCC and ELCA in Lewiston. Visitation will be at 12 p.m., until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at Lewiston Public Cemetery. Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service – Lewiston is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
