Schultz, Patricia

Patricia Schultz, 84, of Utica, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Sugar Loaf Senior Living in Winona. She was born on January 27, 1938, in Winona to Lester and Daisy (Erpelding) Becker.
Pat met Ron Schultz in 1954 at the roller rink in Lewiston, and it was love at first sight. Pat graduated from St. Charles High School in 1956. She then married the love of her life, Ron Schultz, in 1960 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Lewiston. They had four loving children together.
Pat worked at Altura State Bank for over 30 years, where she made many friends. She loved to travel, especially to Deadwood, S.D. Pat knew how to navigate a casino, and you could always find her behind a slot machine. She also had a passion for shopping, whether it was Christmas shopping or shoes, lots and lots of shoes! Pat was a very talented woman. She took community education classes for painting, and she was a natural.
Desserts were a favorite of Pat’s. She once ate an entire cake with her cousin, Judie, when they were little. Pat was a very kind and loving woman who loved to read. She looked forward to reading her Sunday newspaper, and nobody was allowed to touch the newspaper until she had read it cover to cover.
She will be deeply missed by her husband, Ron Schultz; children, Michael (Carol) Schultz, Matthew (Jessica) Schultz, Michelle (Larry) Small, Melinda “Muffy” Schultz; grandchildren, Jake (Catie) Schultz, Katie (Ryan) Schultz, Cole (Erica) Small, Caleb Small, Brady Boynton, and Paige Donlinger; great-grandchildren, Ethan Schultz and one on the way; and her cats, Tuffy and Wilma.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Daisy Becker; and aunts and uncles.
The family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the incredible staff of Sugar Loaf Memory Care and Winona Health Hospice for their tireless and loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations or gifts be given to organizations in the community that support elderly care, hospice, and Parkinson's research.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 12 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. A visitation will be prior to the service at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Interment will take place on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minn., 715 Highway 52, Preston, MN 55965. A funeral procession will leave from Hoff Funeral Home, 519 St. Martin Avenue, St. Charles, MN 55972, on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. All friends and family are welcome.
Hoff Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
