Schultz, Sharon Frances

Sharon Frances Schultz, 79, died on Tuesday, March 14, at her home in Winona.
Sharon was born on February 10, 1944, in Minneapolis, Minn., the daughter of Edward and Helen (Trojanowski) Woida. Sharon was a 1962 graduate of St. Anthony of Padua High School in Minneapolis. She went on to attend the Minneapolis Business College, the University of Minnesota College of Liberal Arts, and the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy; she graduated with distinction in 1970 with her B.S. in pharmacy from the University of Minnesota. Sharon was a member of Rho Chi National Pharmaceutical Honor Society, the American Pharmaceutical Association, and the Minnesota Pharmaceutical Association. She worked as a registered pharmacist at several pharmacies around the Twin Cities as well as Rochester Methodist Hospital, Pamida Pharmacy, and Winona Clinic Pharmacy. On April 28, 1990, Sharon was united in marriage to Gail Erwin Schultz at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona.
Sharon and Gail shared eight years of dedication to one another before Gail's passing on May 13, 1998. Sharon thoroughly enjoyed flipping through the pages of a great novel as well as serving up countless baked goods to her friends and family; she was also a follower of both amateur and professional figure skating and was a proud, active member of Alcoholics Anonymous.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband of eight years, Gail Schultz; parents, Edward and Helen Woida; brother, Ronald Woida; and special friends, LaVerne Hornberg. She is survived by many beloved cousins, extended family, and her friends in AA.
Sharon will be laid to rest at Saint John the Baptist Cemetery of New Brighton, Minn., where she will be surrounded by her family. Memorial donations to the Winona Area Humane Society in Sharon's memory are encouraged in lieu of flowers. Mass of Christian Burial for Sharon will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 28, at St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church of New Brighton. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview as well as one hour prior to Mass on Friday at church from 10-11 a.m.
