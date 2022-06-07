Schumacher, Marcella “Marcy” E.

Marcella “Marcy” E. Schumacher, 91, of Altura, passed away peacefully at Sauer Health Care on Tuesday May 31, 2022. She was born on January 8, 1931, on the family farm in Hillsdale township to Leo and Elsa Gaulke. Marcella was united in marriage to Gene L. Schumacher on October 20, 1955, at Grace Lutheran Church Stockton where she was a lifelong member.
Marcella was a strong, proud woman of faith. She was born with a green thumb, and she could make just about any flower, tree or garden grow. Marcella worked hard her entire life, first on the family farm and later helping Gene test cows. She eventually moved on to hold various positions at the turkey plant in Altura, eventually becoming a USDA meat and poultry inspector, something she was quite proud to accomplish.
Her faith and strength showed everyday while caring for Gene at home for nearly 16 years.
Marcella is survived by a son, Gary (Lynda) Schumacher, of Altura; three step-grandchildren; four step great-grandchildren; her sister, Eleanor Harkness; sisters-in-law, Ilse Pielmeier of Winona, Helen Schumacher, of Altura, and Dixie Maus, of Rollingstone; along with many nieces and nephews.
Marcella was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene; brother, Leroy Gaulke; and a sister, Dorothy Prigge.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church - Stockton, with Pastor Ron Prigge officiating. Visitation will be 9 a.m., until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at Hebron Moravian Cemetery in Altura. Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.