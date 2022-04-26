Schumann, Rotha Margaret (Hanenberger)

Rotha Margaret (Hanenberger) Schumann, of Eyota, Minn., died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Arbor Garden Place in Eyota.
Rotha was born May 30, 1924, to Martin and Dora (Bierbaum) Hanenberger. She graduated from Rochester High School and then attended Rochester Junior College. Rotha then worked at the Olmsted County Courthouse. On June 2, 1945, she married Adolph Schumann at Peace United Church of Christ in Rochester, Minn. The couple farmed north of Eyota. In 1982, they moved into Eyota. Adolph died December 28, 2010.
She is survived by her children, Lynn (David) Theurer, of Winona, Dean (Nancy) Schumann, of Chaska, Minn., James (Kathleen) Schumann, of Eyota, Dorothy (Thomas) Highum, of Brainerd, Minn., and Karen (Ron) Stark, of Newtown Square, Pa.; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Reefa Hanenberger and Margaret Schumann.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and four brothers, Vernon, Harold, Marvin and Dwayn Hanenberger; and one infant sister.
The funeral service is Thursday, April 28, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 12941 County Road 9 outside Eyota with Pastor Jean Boese officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday, from noon till the time of the service at the church.
Memorials are preferred to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ.
The family would like to thank Dr. William Ward of the Mayo Clinic along with the staff of Mayo Hospice and Arbor Garden Place.
Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Eyota is assisting the family with arrangements.
