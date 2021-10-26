Schwantz, Marian Louise (Wachholz)

Marian Louise (Wachholz) Schwantz, 91, of St. Charles, died Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Green Prairie Rehabilitation Center in Plainview, Minn. Marian was born March 17, 1930, to Arthur and Jennie (Pape) Wachholz in rural Lewiston. Marian worked for Mayo Clinic before she and LaVerne Schwantz were married on June 6, 1952. They made their home on the Schwantz family farm north of Altura where Marian and LaVerne farmed together. She worked hard, milking cows, feeding calves and gardening to help provide for their family. On Sundays Marian changed from her coveralls to her Sunday dress to attend church. As their family grew, Marian became the school bus driver, driving their five children to parochial school in Winona. In 1986, Marian and LaVerne moved to St. Charles, where she worked at Del’s Café, Kwik Trip and Amish Market. LaVerne died September 20, 2006.
Marian belonged to Jehovah Evangelical Lutheran Church in Altura and participated in the Ladies’ Guild. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting and knitting.
Survivors include her son-in-law, Doug (husband of deceased daughter, Virginia) Swenson, of Balaton, David Schwantz (friend, Marlene Spencer), of Altura, Daryl (Susan) Schwantz, of Lewiston, Philip (Sandy) Schwantz, of Altura, and Sara Schwantz, of Rochester, Minn.; grandchildren, Erich (Kimberly), Christopher, Seth and Jonathan Swenson, Jason, Adam (Rachel), Michael and Jacob Schwantz, Brittany Glenn and Lindsay Schwantz; and great-grandchildren, Addison, Joscalyn, Arianna, Quinton and Barrett, with another great-grandchild arriving soon. She is further survived by a brother, Allyn Wachholz; a sister, Janice Jacobson; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Wachholz. Marian was preceded in death by her husband, LaVerne; a daughter, Virginia “Ginny” Swenson; a granddaughter, Kayla; a brother, Wayne Wachholz; sisters-in-law, Dolores Wachhloz and Sharron “Kay” Wachholz; and a brother-in-law, Enor “Jake” Jacobson.
The funeral service for Marian will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Jehovah Evangelical Lutheran Church in Altura, with the Reverend Michael Lindemann officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at the church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the church or a charity of the donor’s choice. Please share a memory of Marian and view her video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Funeral Service of St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.