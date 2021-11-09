Delores “DeDe” Schweitzer, 64, passed away Friday, November 5, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital – St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, Minn. DeDe was born on June 20, 1957, in Elkhart, Ind., the daughter of Charles E. Williams Sr. and Charlotte (Pomeroy) Williams; she moved around quite a few times growing up, but she always called Winona her home.
On November 26, 1978, she was united in marriage to Richard Schweitzer in Winona and their union was blessed with three children and numerous children she helped over the years.
DeDe enjoyed family above all. She had a special place in her heart for children. She provided a home and love to many over the years. She loved to travel, sew, do needlepoint, watch her shows and go to concerts. She always had an open door and was willing to listen. She never judged people, she only loved them. Her family will miss her greatly. She was a woman, daughter, sister, wife and mother. She met any challenges head on and never felt sorry for herself. She was a selfless patient one of a kind woman loved and missed by all who knew her. You never left her house hungry even if all she had to give was macaroni and cheese with hotdogs.
DeDe will always be remembered by her husband of over 40 years, Richard Schweitzer; children, Candy (Brian Marshall) Williams, Richie (Christy) Schweitzer, Katie Schweitzer, Zavier Campos, Kane Williams; grandson, David Marshall and Andrea Edwards; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Charles C. Jr. (Wendi Mueller), Rodney (Dana Ross), Allan (Deanna), Milliard (Dawn) Forhan, Archie Forhan; her lifelong friend, Linda Brown; as well as many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and countless others whom she opened her home and heart to.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles Sr. and Charlotte; infant brother, Charles; and sister-in-law, Beth Forhan.
A celebration of DeDe’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Winona. There will be a visitation held for one hour prior to the celebration from 10-11a.m. A gathering of family and friends will be held at The Goodview Bar following the services. They will have food and drinks that can be purchased from the bar. Feel free to bring a dish if you would like. After The Goodview Bar, if family or friends would like to join, there will be a fire and gathering at Bobby Williams’ home. The address will be given at that time.
