Semling, Kathryn Mae (Gunderson)

Kathryn Mae (Gunderson) Semling, 90, of Sparta, Wis., formerly Winona, died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Bridgepath-Morrow Home Community, Sparta. She was born on November 24, 1931, to Glen and Rose Gunderson, in La Crosse, Wis.
She graduated from Fountain City High School and then went on to graduate from Winona Business College.
Kathryn married Alton Semling on February 25, 1952, and moved to Winona. Together, they raised three children and operated Winona Auto Parts Company.
She was an active member of Goodview Trinity Lutheran Church. Her greatest joy was caring for those around her. Known to many as Mom, Kool Kay, or Grandma Squeaky; she was an amazing cook, housewife, mother, driver, entertainer, and event planner. With warmth and understanding, she was filled with more love than she could give. Being a grandmother and great-grandmother was especially precious to her and she loved attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events.
Kathryn is survived by her children, Mike (Claudia) Semling, of Houston, Minn., Sue (Bob) Bestul, of Coon Rapids, Minn., and Julie (Bryan) Jandt, of Sparta; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Dani) Semling, Matthew (Tricia) Semling, Michael Jr. (Heather) Semling, Katie (Eric) Lakanen, Amy (Jason) Emiliusen, David (Sarah) Bestul, Jordan (Kaylee) Jandt, and Jade (Kyle Fosshage) Jandt; great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Maya, June, Archer, Peyton, Lydia, Gracie, Brody, Sammy, Ruby, Stella, Ada, and Boden; sister, LaVonne (Rich) Mikrut; in-laws, David (Jan) Semling, Ken Semling, Marlene Semling, Wayne Gunderson, and Marlene Mapes; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alton; brother, Vernon Gunderson; infant sister; and many brothers- and sisters-in-law.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation in Sparta, with Reverend Hackbarth officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona at a later date.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation.
Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation in Sparta is assisting the family with arrangements.
