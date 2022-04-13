Dale A. Servais, 88, of Arcadia, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at his home. Family and friends are invited for a celebration of Dale’s life from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Arcadia Historical Society on Saturday, April 23, 2022. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.