Dorothy B. Servais, 97, formerly of Arcadia, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona, Wis. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Holy Family Parish in Arcadia, with Reverend Kyle Laylan officiating. Visitation will be held beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of mass at church. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Glencoe. To express condolences for her family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
