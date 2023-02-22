Thomas S. Severson, 76, of Winona, passed away Friday, February 17, 2023, at Winona Health in Winona.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Chapel in Benedictine – Saint Anne Campus in Winona with a visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment with military honors will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minn.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
