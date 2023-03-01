Severson, Thomas S.

Thomas S. Severson, 76, of Winona, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Winona Health in Winona.
Tom was born on June 19, 1946, in Blair, Wis., to Samford and Alice (Helstad) Severson. He graduated high school and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served in Vietnam as a combat medic and was honorably discharged after completing his tour of duty.
In 1969, he married Nancy C. Williams in Ettrick, and she preceded him in death in 2011. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, attending parades, word search puzzles, rummage sales, bingo, and woodworking.
He is survived by a daughter, Paula (Jim McDonald) Haney; grandchildren, Michael (Desiree) Kulas, Christopher Kulas, and Crystal (Brandon) Hetke; five great-grandchildren; a special niece and her husband, Melody and Rick Skappel; and two sisters-in-law, Helen (Don) Barnewitz and Ruth Ann McDonah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and a son, Kevin Haney.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Chapel in Benedictine – Saint Anne Campus in Winona, with a visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment with military honors will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minn.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.