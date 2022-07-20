Dorothy Shaughnessy, 84, of Winona and formerly North Dakota and Milwaukee, died Monday, July 11, 2022. She will be laid to rest in Campbellsport, Wis. Per her wishes, there will not be a service. If you wish to do something in her memory, please make a donation to your local animal shelter. Hoff Celebration of Life Center - Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements.