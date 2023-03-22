Shields, Eloise (Wall)

Eloise (Wall) Shields, 80, of Winona, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Lake Winona Manor.
She was born on October 30, 1942, in Kansas City, Mo., and was later adopted by Ernest and Eunice (Almén) Wall.
Eloise was a child of God who was led to the Lord on October 10, 1973, by Joandelle James, who was still her Bible study leader. She attended both Homer United Methodist Church and Community Bible Church in Winona.
Eloise began her lifelong teaching career in 1954 and was a member of the Philanthropic Education Organization International since 1961. She lived in Hawaii for six years, teaching swimming near the Iolani Palace and in the Pacific Ocean in Waikiki and on the island of Oahu. She taught many children and was willing to teach anyone how to swim wherever there was water. She also enjoyed driving people around the Hawaiian Islands on sightseeing trips.
In addition to swimming, Eloise enjoyed skiing, traveling the world, doing yoga, and she was an active member of the Winona Friendship Center. Some of her memorable sayings were, “Been there, done that, and got the T-shirt!” and when asked what kind of day she was having, whether good or bad, she would say, “I’m chipper!” She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her.
Eloise is survived by her children, Erika (William) Duellman, of Fountain City, Wis.; Kristene (Gary) Wieczorek, of Fountain City, Wis.; Kathryn Reves, of Lenexa, Kan.; Melinda Jacobson, of Overland Park, Kan.; grandchildren, Hunter Duellman, Alec Wieczorek, Beau and Brynn Reves, and Damien Jacobson; half-sister, Carol Swift, of Overland Park, Kan.; cousins, Rex Morris, of McPherson, Kan., and Randy Love, of Wichita, Kan.; as well as other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; birth mother, Mary Elizabeth Hinshaw; brother, Rollyn Wall; and an aunt, Nancy Cox.
A special thank you to Erika and Kristene for all of their help over the years, and to the wonderful staff at Lake Winona Manor for the loving care that Eloise received.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Eloise’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
