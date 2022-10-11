Siebenaler, Lynn Catherine

Lynn Catherine Siebenaler, 67, of Winona, died Monday, October 10, 2022, at Winona Health.
Lynn was born July 6, 1955, in Wabasha to Edward and Lillian (Daniel) Siebenaler. She attended Holy Trinity Catholic School and graduated from Winona Senior High. She was employed at O.R.C. – Winona, Steak Shop, Rush Products and in the kitchen at Winona Senior High.
Lynn enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and latch hooking and knitted several washcloths for people in need overseas. She also enjoyed country music and collecting eagle and angel figurines.
Lynn was a member of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart and the Eagles Club.
She is survived by her brother and sisters, Pat Haddad, Jeanette Modjeski (Dale Welch), Irene (Tom) Holan, Gene (Elizabeth) Siebenaler and Marie (Robert) Toney; special friend, Jim Mayzek; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ken Siebenaler; brother-in-law, Rocco Haddad; and nephews, Joseph Holan and Mark Modjeski.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center with the Very Reverend Patrick Arens officiating. She will be laid to rest at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Rollingstone. Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.