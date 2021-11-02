Sievers, Judith "Judy" Mae

Judith "Judy" Mae Sievers, 88, of Winona, was called to her eternal home on October 25, 2021.
Judy was born on September 1, 1933, to Stuart and Edna (Rofuth) Hunkins. She attended Winona High School and graduated from Winona Secretarial School. Judy was employed as a secretary to Charles Choate (Choate Department Store), Merchants National Bank, and did clerical work for Best Electric. She married John A. Erickson on May 22, 1954, and they were blessed with 20 years of marriage until John passed away on November 7, 1974. Judy was fortunate to find a second love and married William E. Sievers on October 10, 1979. William passed away on October 9, 1995.
Judy was active in many organizations and took pride in supporting and encouraging others. She was a member of the Mississippi Red Hat Chapter, the Winona Area Humane Society, St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, participating in the junior and senior choir and Winona Senior Friendship Center, and she served on the Winona Senior High School reunion committee for 65 years. Above all, Judy treasured time spent with her family and friends. Even though she suffered a great deal of loss, she always held on to her faith and found hope in her life.
Judy will be remembered always by her son, Brian (Dawn Fabian) Erickson; step-children, Cindy, Patti, and James Sievers; grandchildren, Tracy (Mark) Roraff, Tanya Hedberg, Adam Fabian, Matt Fabian, and Luke Fabian; great-grandsons, Landon Roraff, Jace Thompson, Eli Fabian, and Evann Fabian.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, John A. Erickson and William Sievers; daughter, Brenda Lee Hedberg; step-children, Bill, Nancy, Tom, and Todd Sievers; granddaughter, Heather Hedberg; great-grandson, Ethan Fabian; sister, Joyce Lee; and her parents.
A funeral service for Judy was held on Saturday, October 30. If you would like to send a card to the family, please mail them to Hoff Celebration of Life Center, c/o Judy Sievers Family, 3480 Service Drive, Goodview, MN. Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements.
