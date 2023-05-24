Sievert, Mark Charles

Mark Charles Sievert, 70, of Utica, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at St. Charles Assisted Living.
Mark was born June 14, 1952, in St. Paul, Minn., to Charles and Thelma (Bogardus) Sievert. Following high school, he attended Winona State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. He worked for Viracon in Owatonna, Minn., for 48 years. On June 23, 1979, he married Joyce (Glenna) Denzer Rain at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Winona. They lived in Owatonna for 10 years before moving to Kasson, Minn., and eventually making their home near family in Utica. Mark enjoyed going to flea markets, Antique shows, waterfowl hunting and fishing. Mark was a history buff and enjoyed watching war movies and Westerns.
He is survived by his step-children, including Lee (Deena) Rain, of Utica; grandchildren, Collin, Cody and Camryn Rain; cousin, Kent Bogardus, of Council Bluffs, Iowa; and his beloved cat and companion, Karl.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, in 2021 and his parents.
Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m., Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service – St. Charles, led by Funeral Celebrant Jen Corcoran. Visitation will be 11 a.m., until the time of the service. He will be laid to rest at Hillside Cemetery.
Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service – St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
