Diana E Simon, 77, of Winona, passed away on Tuesday May 10, 2022, at Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s Health Care Center in Wabasha.
Diana Esther Simon (Schreiber) was born March 19, 1945, to Harriet Smith (née Plinski) and John Schreiber Sr. in Winona. She grew up in Winona and graduated from Winona Senior High School. As a teenager she fell in love with John (Jack) Simon, whom she married in 1963, and had two daughters, Pamela and Tabitha. Laughter and family were central to Diana’s life. She hosted many holiday gatherings throughout the years with great food, games, music and holiday memories. She loved music, especially Elvis. Diana was an extremely caring person. She was always there for whomever needed her.
She was an active member of St. Casimir’s Church, teaching CCD classes to the young children of the parish as well as working the church bazaars and other activities. She later went back to her roots and became a member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church. Diana was blessed with incredible creativity. She made delicious meals for her family. She sewed many of her daughter’s doll clothes, Halloween costumes, and some great outfits that made them quite fashionable at school. Her love of color and design carried into her garden, which she filled with lilacs, irises, roses, pansies and many other flowers.
At Christmas, Diana was in her full glory with baking and decorating for the holidays. She made the most meticulously decorated cut-out cookies and other homemade treats. She always made sure the neighbors, family and parish priest got a good plate full each year.
Diana created hundreds of pieces of ceramics that she painted for her mother’s ceramic shop. She also assisted with teaching ceramic classes. Diana, her mother, Harriet, and sister Mary hosted holiday ceramic shows each year. Diana was a natural teacher. She began working at Madison Elementary School as a lunchroom supervisor, then worked for decades as a paraprofessional and teaching assistant at Goodview, Central and Jefferson elementary schools. She would spend many evenings at home creating posters and games to help students build math and literacy skills.
Diana enjoyed traveling with her husband Jack. They went on many fun adventures together. She also enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino as well as a good Minnesota Vikings game. Go Vikes!
Diana developed Alzheimer’s disease in her late 50s and was lovingly cared for by her husband, Jack, daughter Tabitha, and grandson Anthony. She spent the last nine years of her life at Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s Health Care Center in Wabasha, where she received tender and professional care. Her family expresses profound gratitude to the St. Elizabeth’s nurses and staff as well as Heartland Hospice.
Diana was preceded in death by her mother, Harriet Smith, father, John Schreiber Sr., step-father, Eldridge (Smitty) Smith; brothers, Richard, Leonard (wife Pat), Paul (wife Ruthann), and John Schreiber (wife Sue); and her sister, Irene Forster (husband George). She is survived by her husband John; her daughters, Pamela (Abdelkader) and Tabitha; her grandchildren, Anthony Bruguier; and Behdis and Nour Boudali; her sisters, Mary Moham (Larry) and Cheryl Lange (Robert); her brothers, Kenneth Schreiber (Betty) and Timothy Smith (Lori); as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
We rejoice because she is released from her suffering, rejoined with her memories, and reunited with her loved ones, including her four beloved dogs, Cho-Cho, Sebastian, Data and Meeko.
A celebration of Diana’s life will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. Visitation is at 10a.m. with services at 11 a.m. Deacon Justin Green will officiate. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery after the service. Following the burial, a luncheon will be served at the funeral home.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Diana’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
