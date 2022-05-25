Lisa Rae Skalicky, 62, of Altura, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospitals, Methodist Campus in Rochester, Minn.
Funeral services for Lisa Rea will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Our Savior Moravian Church in Altura with Pastor Dave Sobek officiating. A visitation will be at the church Friday, June 10, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. at the church. Friends may also call one hour before services on Saturday, June 11. For more information, visit www.hofffuneral.com.
