Skappel, Gary Donald “Skapps”

Gary Donald “Skapps” Skappel, 72, of Winona, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, in his home with his loving family by his side, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Gary was born on February 26, 1950, to Donald and Marion (Schueler) Skappel in Winona. He graduated from Winona Senior High, attended Winona Vo-Tech, and went on to be employed and retire from the Winona County Highway Department. On January 3, 1970, he married Nola Diersen at Zion Lutheran Church in Eitzen, Minn. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings and Twins fan. Gary enjoyed many years of fishing trips with his fishing buddies, but treasured mostly the time spent with his children, grandchildren, and grand-pets. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 49 Union and St. Matthews’s Lutheran Church, Winona.
He is survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Nola; daughters, Michelle Skappel and Jennifer (Dave) Fruth; son, Ryan (Kate) Skappel; grandchildren, Ashleigh, Macy, and Will Skappel, and Ayden and Adelyn Fruth. Gary is also survived by sister, Gayle (Steve) Lawrence; brother, Rick (Melody) Skappel; sisters-in-law, Belva (Bud) Gallagher, Rena (Glenn) Kruse, Pam Snodgrass, Tammy Diersen, and Kim and Jenny Skappel; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Julius and Malita Diersen; brothers, Randy and Mike Skappel; sister, Mary Evans; and brothers-in law, Gale Diersen and James Snodgrass.
The service was held at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Winona on Saturday, November 12. A private family burial will take place at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Eitzen. Rest in peace, Gary, a life well lived. You will be dearly missed, as you were the one with the kindest heart who could “fix” anything! www.hofffuneral.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.