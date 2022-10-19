Michael “Mike” Frank Skappel passed away Oct. 7, 2022, in Wadena, Minn. Mike had several health issues. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, father-in-law, son-in-law, and brother-in-law, and had many nephews and nieces. He cherished his four granddaughters, Kinzie, Lexie, Harlie, and Madison.
Mike loved fishing, duck hunting, and deer hunting. He was an avid Vikings fan. He leaves behind wife, Jenny, of 39 years; three children, Danielle (Chris) Sobania; Michael; and Nichole, of Little Falls; father-in-law Lloyd Frank; brothers, Gary (Nola) Skappel and Rick (Melody) Skappel; and sister, Gayle (Steve) Lawrence; brother-in-law, Jeff Frank; and sisters-in-law, Jessica Frank and Kimmer Skappel. He is preceded in death by Don and Marion Skappel; mother-in-law, Sandy Frank; brother, Randy Skappel; and sister, Mary (Steve) Evans.
Burial at a later date.
