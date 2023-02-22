Loretta Slaby, 97, formerly of Arcadia, died on Monday, February 20, 2023, at the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Parish in Arcadia on Friday, February, 24, 2023, with Father Kyle Laylan officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery in rural Arcadia. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com