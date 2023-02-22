Loretta Slaby, 97, formerly of Arcadia, died on Monday, February 20, 2023, at the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Parish in Arcadia on Friday, February, 24, 2023, with Father Kyle Laylan officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery in rural Arcadia. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
Latest News
- WAPS, Cotter Schools closed on Thursday
- Staffing issue forced Amtrak station closure
- At Behrens visit, Finstad talks immigration
- Let’s play: Bluffview’s game club
- Native group voices concerns with schools
- Drug bust results in felony charges for alleged dealer
- Police blotter
- Forklift spark suspected in Welders Supply fire
Most Popular
Articles
- Southeast pres. violated ethics, respectful workplace rules, reports find
- Police blotter
- Spitzer, Heim running for Winona County Board; primary likely
- Pronschinske, Simon Jr.
- New chapter for historic Fremont Store
- Ives, Robert J. "Cheer"
- Winona man charged with assault
- Forklift spark suspected in Welders Supply fire
- Saint Mary's University 'truly grateful' for $25M gift
- Social Security tax cut would mostly benefit the well-off
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.