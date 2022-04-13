Donald M. Smith, 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 11, at his home in Winona. A celebration of Don’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview — www.hofffuneral.com. Visitation will be held before the celebration on Saturday from 9:30-11 a.m.
