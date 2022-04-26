Smith, Donald Martin

Donald Martin Smith, of Winona, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the age of 86 after a 15-year battle with lung cancer.
Don was born on August 18, 1935, in Winona to Louise (Link) Smith and Leo B. Smith. Don attended Cotter High School, where he was an avid three-sport athlete, graduating in 1953. Upon graduating from high school, Don joined the Navy, attended radioman school and in December of 1953, married Mardell A. Cisewski in Bainbridge, Md. He was proud to have served on the battleship USS New Jersey BB62. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1956 and moved his family to St. Paul, Minn. After a short time with 3M Company, Don joined his three brothers-in-law as an asbestos worker in the Heat and Frost Insulation Twin Cities Local 34. Ten years later he moved his family to Winona, but he remained in the union for 40 years.
Family was important to Don, and he always made the time to help whenever needed. Don enjoyed fishing with his grandkids, watching their sporting events and trips to the casinos in Las Vegas or Minnesota. He also enjoyed music and was an avid Neil Diamond fan, attending four concerts.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Mardell, of Winona; sons, Richard, of Winona, and Robert (Jan), of Arvada, Colo.; daughter, Nancy (Tom) Erickson, of Winona; eight grandchildren, Sarah (Mark) Miranda, Madelyn (Patrick) Bohn, Reid (Margaret) Smith, Graham (Dani) Smith, Barrett (Charlie Ruckman) Smith, Lincoln Smith, Laura (Jake) Siebenaler, and Amy (Sam) Sletten; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents; stillborn daughter, Mary Ann; son, Michael; brother, Leo G. Smith; sisters, Evelyn Lawrence, Gloria Constable, Joan Madigan, and their spouses.
We would like to thank Winona Health Hospice for their kindness and compassion during Don’s finals days. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Winona Health Hospice. A celebration of Don’s life was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 16 at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview.
