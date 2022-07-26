After a lengthy illness, Judith (Henthorne) Smith passed away on July 20, 2022, with her sons by her side. Judy was born in Winona on February 12, 1942, to Gale and Virginia (Mullen) Henthorne. She graduated from Winona Senior High School and thereafter started employment at H. Choate & Company. On November 24, 1962, Judy married Wayne L. Smith and then moved to Fridley, Minn. After a short stay in Fridley, they purchased a home in Coon Rapids, Minn., where they raised their two boys. Judy was very active in CRAA (Coon Rapids Athletic Association) where her sons played ball. She held jobs making draperies, delivering newspapers (for the Minneapolis Star of course) and finally long-term employment at Target.
Judy’s family was extremely important to her. When son Jeff and Jill got married and started their family, she was elated to finally have grandchildren. She deeply loved “her boys” and was always there to support them. She also loved spending time with her Winona family and mini-vacations with her sisters.
Over the last three years, Judy’s health slowly began to deteriorate and more so in the last year. Her one wish was that she be able to die in her home. Because of the 24/7 care by her son Brent, this was made possible. She is finally at peace.
Judy is survived by sons Jeffrey (Jill) Smith, of Nowthen, Minn., and Brent Smith, of Coon Rapids; grandchildren Carter and Laynie; brother George (Jane) Henthorne; sister Sandy Creeley; brothers-in-law Daniel Dzwonkowski, Don and Gary Smith; sister-in-law Sharon and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband Wayne in 2004, parents Gale and Virginia Henthorne, sister Sarah Dzwonkowski and parents-in-law George and Charlotte Smith.
A family burial service will be held in Winona at Woodlawn Cemetery on August 6.
Judy’s family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Doug Penning of Fawcett Junker Funeral Home for his extraordinary assistance to the family during this difficult time.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
