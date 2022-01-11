Rose Marie Smith, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Benedictine Living Community in Winona.
Rose Marie was born, May 26, 1927, in Winona, to Marie Rose (Grams) and Frank Anthony Tushner. She attended St. John’s Catholic Grade School and graduated in 1945, as valedictorian from Cathedral Girls Catholic High School, which is now Cotter High School, and went on to attend the College of St. Teresa. She was the first Winona Winter Carnival Snow Queen in 1945.
On May 30, 1948, she married Arnold J. “Ted” Smith at St. John’s Catholic Church. Together they had three children, Douglas, Kathy, and David.
She worked as a secretary in the Student Union at WSU for 25 years.
She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Columbian Women, volunteered at St. Anne’s, was a parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church serving as a hospitality minister and money counter, Girl Scout leader, Medjugorje Prayer Group and Bible Study, bridge and a member of a special Card Club that played for over 50 years.
Rose Marie was a world traveler and particularly loved traveling to Europe and to the cities where her great-grandparents came from in the Czech Republic. She loved sewing, knitting and crocheting.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ted; and her brothers, James and Frank Tushner Jr.
She is survived by her children, Douglas (Elaine) Smith, of Forest Lake, Minn., Kathy (Daniel) Bork, of Lexington, Ky., Dr. David (Mollie) Smithson, Kansas City, Mo., grandchildren, Fr. Jason Smith, L.C., Fr. Aaron Smith, L.C., Stephanie (Nathan) Beheler, Paul Bork, Eliza (Robert) Burns, Maria Smithson, Kate Smithson, John Paul Smithson, and Madeline Smithson; great-grandchildren, Claire and Ella Burns; sister, Barbara Tuzinski; sister-in-law, Val Tushner; and nieces and nephews.
She loved her family, and we love her!
A special thank you to the staff at Benedictine Living Community in Winona and Winona Health Hospice Care for their loving care of Rose Marie.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 6-7:30 p.m. with funeral liturgy and rosary held at 7:30 p.m. at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home in Winona.
The Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Winona with the visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Her grandsons Fr. Jason and Fr. Aaron Smith will be officiating. She will be interred at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made to: St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1303 West Broadway, Winona, MN 55987; Macular Degeneration Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871; or Legionaries of Christ, 2460 Opdyke Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory in Winona and Fountain City. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.