Wendy S. (Troke) Smith, 63, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.
She was born on January 15, 1958, in Winona, to Donald “Dosh” and Joann (Kline) Troke, and was a graduate of Cotter High School and of the Winona Vo-Tech.
Wendy was employed as the receptionist and office manager with Dr. Casperson’s ophthalmology office in Winona for 25 years.
She will be remembered for her love of the outdoors where she enjoyed fishing with her grandfather and camping. She especially looked forward to decorating and hosting the holidays for her family, watching movies on Lifetime, cheering for the Green Bay Packers, and she had a deep love for her pets, especially her dogs.
Wendy is lovingly survived by her son, Chase (Taylor Yuman) Smith; mother, Joann Troke; siblings, Joy (Jeff) Ellison, Shelley Troke, and Mike (Beth) Troke; a sister-in-law, Dar Troke; several nieces and nephews; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Dosh; and her brother, Donnie.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until a funeral service at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. Deacon Justin Green will officiate.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Wendy’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
