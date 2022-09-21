Judith A. Sobeck, 71, of Winona, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Gundersen Health System Hospital in La Crosse, Wis. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home in Winona. A complete obituary will follow.