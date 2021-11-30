Sommerville, Patricia Miller

Patricia Miller Sommerville, 74, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021.
Patricia Alice Sommerville was born April 28, 1947, to Alice B. Miller and Mark W. Miller, in Fort Collins, Colo., both of whom have preceded her in death. She is survived by one older brother, Richard Miller (Margaret); nephew, Mark Miller (Karin); niece, Morna Steiger (Douglas); great-nieces, Vendala and Gwendolyn; and a great-nephew, Ian.
Pat attended grade schools and Colorado State University (CSU) in Fort Collins, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She worked for a year as an accountant in Kimball, Neb., before returning to CSU to earn a master’s degree in business administration. She then began what would become her lifelong vocation of teaching in Emmetsburg, Iowa, at Iowa Lakes Community College. After several years of teaching there, she accepted an assistant professorship at Saint Mary’s College in Winona. After many successful years of teaching, she was promoted to associate professor. She was awarded a fellowship to Saint Louis University’s graduate accounting program where, on leave from Saint Mary’s, she earned a Ph.D. in accounting. Upon returning to Saint Mary’s, she was promoted to full professor. While teaching at Saint Mary’s College she met the love of her life, Michael D. Sommerville, and they married in 1980. They would continue to teach, mentor, and advise students until their retirements. Along the way they would develop many lifelong friendships with students. Their impact as educators was far reaching and influential.
Around 1989, one of their students, Paul Maloney, unbeknownst to them would become the son they never had. This student would require a little extra mentorship. Paul, in addition to their love of world travel, occupied much of their free time. Paul introduced them to the joys of having a dog. They would build their dream home together in rural Winona County. Pat and Mike were active members of Saint Mary’s Parish in Houston, Minn. Pat and Mike continued to teach, enjoy rural life, volunteer with Birth Right and Habitat for Humanity. In 2008, Paul married Julie Jonsgaard, and Julie became the daughter they never had. Pat and Mike then moved to Ocala, Fla., to enjoy the warm weather. It was there, Pat spent her time quilting, playing bridge, and working at Queen of Peace’s church store. They would continue traveling the world, as well as back and forth to Minnesota. Mike died on July 28, 2018. Pat continued living in Ocala, visiting Paul and Julie, and quilting. Many former students, along with their families, would stop and visit in Florida. Over the years, this amalgamation of Paul and Julie, as well as former students, formed a very large family.
In March of this year, Pat moved to Onalaska, Wis., where she lived at Eagle’s Crest North, loving the people and activities. She would spend her weekends with Paul and Julie and “The Boys” (as the dogs had come to be known). She enjoyed life until an illness caused her to be called home on Thursday, November 25, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Immaculate Conception Cemetery Fund or the Humane Society.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church located at 25729 Highway 43 in Wilson Township. Immediately after the Mass, Pat and Mike will both be interred in the church cemetery. Lunch will be served after the burial.
