Sonsalla, Bernice Marie

Bernice Marie Sonsalla, 105, of Arcadia, died peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at St. Anne Extended Healthcare in Winona.
Bernice was born on the family farm on December 17, 1916, to Albert and Mary (Korpal) Woychik. Being the oldest of 10 children, Bernice was like a second mother to her siblings. She had a strong work ethic and always stayed active, even swimming at the YMCA in Winona until she was 93. Her faith was strong, and Bernice was very active within the church. She served as the president of the Rosary Society for over 20 years. She was a member of the Nightingale Homemakers and a 4-H leader for 25 years. Bernice had an eye for fashion and owned her own boutique, Bernice's Style Shop, for 41 years. When Bernice wasn't serving her community or working, she loved to craft. She was an excellent artist and created many quilts throughout her life.
Bernice is survived by her daughters, Jane Weisenberger and Bette (Kenny) Moe; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Luan Woychik; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest; son, Daniel (Doris); son-in-law, Joe Weisenberger; siblings, Angeline, Irene, LeRoy, Edward, George, Marian, Kathleen, Ruth, and Albert Jr.; and grandson-in-law, Kevin Roesler.
A special thank you to the staff at Watkins Manor, Calista Court, and St. Anne's for the loving care and support they've given to Bernice throughout the years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Holy Family Parish in Arcadia with Reverend Arturo Vigueras officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Bernice will be laid to rest in St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for her family, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
