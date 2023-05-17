Sonsalla, Phyllis A.

Phyllis A. Sonsalla, 94, formerly of Arcadia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 13, 2023, under hospice care at Lake Winona Manor, where she had been a resident for six years. Her family would like to thank the staff for the care given to mom during her stay at Lake Winona Manor.
Phyllis was born on October 13, 1928, to Ervin and Florence (George) Duellman in the town of Cross, Buffalo County. She graduated from Fountain City High School. She married LaVern Sonsalla on May 22,1951, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fountain City. He preceded her in death on July 22, 2012. Phyllis was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and the PCCW and also helped out at the local food pantry for many years. She enjoyed going to the Winona YMCA, quilting, and playing cards.
She is survived by her five sons, Larry (Lisa), of Trempealeau, Lon (Nancy), of Fairbanks, Alaska, Tom (Irene), of Stoughton, Wis., Don (Jodi) Grafton, and Jeff, of Galesville; two daughters, Deby (Terry) Revolinski, of Brookfield, Wis., and Mary (Rich) Johnson, of Arcadia; 15 grandchildren, Eric, Stefanie, Kelly, Dana, Patrick, Hannah, Jade, Alexia, Leah, Jacob, and Natalie Sonsalla, Brandon, Jared, and Collin Revolinski, and August Kersten; seven great-grandchildren, Chandler and Whitney Sonsalla, Alivia, Corbin, and Blakely Kostner, and Addison and Gavin Brand; siblings, Gerald Duellman, of Winona, Mary Elizondo, of Pine City, Minn., and Wynell Pelowski, of Kingman, Ariz.
Preceding her in death is her husband, LaVern; parents; sister, Judy Berg; and brothers, Roger Duellman and Joseph, in infancy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Holy Family Parish with Father Kyle Laylan officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery in Arcadia. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
