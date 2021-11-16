Soppa, Bernice Ruth

Bernice Ruth Soppa, 93, formerly of Arcadia, died on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Grandview Care Center in Blair.
Bernice was born on March 4, 1928, in the Township of Burnside, Wis., to Peter and Anna (Palkowski) Killian. She was united in marriage to Conrad Soppa on November 27, 1944, and though the couple later divorced, they were blessed with four sons. Bernice was a member of Holy Family Parish. She had worked at the A-G Broiler Plant for many years. Bernice loved to sew, listen to polka music as well as dance to that good old-time music.
Bernice is survived by her sons, David (Marge) Soppa, of Arcadia, Roger Soppa, of Waumandee, Allen Soppa, of Arcadia; seven grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a sister-in-law, Pat Killian, of Winona. She was preceded in death by her son, Bernard Soppa; granddaughter, Rebecca Schlesser; siblings, Alex, Donald, Alphonse Killian, Irene Schroenberger; infant sister, Valeria; and daughter-in-law, Peggy Soppa.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Parish with Revered Sebastian Kolodziejczyk officiating. Burial was in St. Stanislaus Cemetery in rural Arcadia. To express condolences online please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
