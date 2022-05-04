Soukup, Nancy Karen (Papenfuss)

Nancy Karen (Papenfuss) Soukup, 79, of Lanesboro, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Nancy Karen Papenfuss was born November 22, 1942, in La Crosse, Wis., to Henry and Theodora (Moldenhauer) Papenfuss. Nancy was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church, in Nodine, Minn. She graduated from Winona School District. On December 22, 1960, she married Paul J. Soukup, in New Hampton. Paul passed away in 1986.
Nancy was a homemaker, bookkeeper. She loved her garden and had beautiful flower beds. Nancy and Paul went on lots of vacations with the children. She loved to spend lots of her time gathering with family and friends, even after the children moved away she would make time to visit them. Playing cards (hand and foot game) for hours was one of her and the kids’ favorite things to do, with games lasting up to six hours. She had a heart of gold for her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nancy had a love for dogs. She will be greatly missed.
Nancy is survived by six daughters and four sons, Jacqueline Soukup, of Preston, Monica (Mike) Hobbiebrunken, of Dalhart, Texas, Mary (Terry) Selness, of Mabel, Kathryn Soukup, of Saint Charles, John Soukup, of Lewiston, David (Kristine) Soukup, of Faribault, Minn., Joyce (Terry) Lund, of Spring Grove, Minn., Paul D. (Wendy) Soukup, of Winona, Gregory Soukup, of Rochester, Minn., Laurene (Mark) Tilberg, of Le Mars, Iowa; 17 grandchildren, Jackie Marie, Nancy, Kevin, Brian, Kirby, Samantha, Travis, Creighton, Victoria, Alex, Kala, Creighton, Mackenzie, Cameron, Abigail, Greta, Sarah, Breanna; 11 great-grandchildren;
sister, Jean (John) Mueller, of Phoenix, Ariz.; nephew, Craig (Hollie), of Seattle, Wash.; and niece, Sabrina (Aaron) of Owatonna, Minn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; three children, Philip, Creighton and Jennifer Marie; parents, Henry and Theodora (Moldenhauer) Papenfuss; mother and father in-law, Joseph and Alma Soukup; granddaughter, Christine Lund.
Funeral Mass for Nancy will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lanesboro with Father McGrath officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30-2 p.m. at the church the same day. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery after the service.
Online condolences are welcome at rileyfuneralhomes.com.
