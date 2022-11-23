Speltz, Jeanette

Jeanette Speltz, born on December 2, 1938, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, November 18, 2022, surrounded by family and her dear friend Carol Gardner after a short battle with cancer.
Jeanette was born to Romelle and Frank Wineski, of Winona. The Wineski family, including her brothers, James and Jerry, and sister, Doris, were raised to be proud Polish ambassadors of Winona’s East End.
Jeanette married Arthur Speltz, the love of her life, on January 28, 1961. Art and Jeanette patiently raised four children, Nancy Speltz, Matthew (Kristi) Speltz, Anthony (Rebecca) Speltz, and Timothy (Angela) Speltz. Her devotion to her faith always guided her family life. She was a strong supporter of her beloved Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka, where she spent many years making sure the flowers outside the church were always perfect. She was also an advocate of the Winona Area Catholic Schools. Jeanette enjoyed spending winters in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., with Art and her Winona friends.
She was the loving grandmother to seven grandchildren: Megan, Ricky, Michael, Jack, Nicholas, Katherine, and Adam. She enjoyed every moment spent with the grandchildren, watching them grow. Some of her favorite times spent with her grandchildren were enjoying cruising the river on the pontoon boat and listening to them laugh while playing games over the holidays. She was so proud of every accomplishment and eager to brag and share stories with her beloved prayer group friends.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Speltz; parents, Romelle and Frank Wineski; and a sister, Doris Wineski.
The family asks that no gifts or money be given, but if so inclined, donate to the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka or Winona Volunteer Services.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. The Reverend Richard Dernek will officiate. Jeanette will be laid to rest at a later date in a family ceremony at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Jeanette’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
