Speltz, Marie M.

Marie M. Speltz, 87, of Rollingstone, died Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Benedictine – St. Anne, surrounded by her family.
Marie was born March 31, 1936, in Wabasha to Arthur and Marcella (Schweitzer) Averbeck. She graduated from Alma High School in 1954 and then went on to attain her LPN license, graduating in 1955. On November 10, 1956, she married the love of her life and sweetheart, Leroy Speltz. Marie was a homemaker and took great pride in caring for her family and home. Together they owned and operated L & M Rental. She was a master gardener and worked as a physical therapy assistant after her kids were grown. She also had a soft spot for dogs.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Leroy; seven children, Bruce (Cheryl) Speltz, Rollie (Peg) Speltz, Scott (Jan) Speltz, Steve (Pat) Speltz, Joel (Liz) Speltz, Jeff (Kathy) Speltz and Tami Speltz; 18 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; brother, Julius Averbeck; sister, Grace (Glen) Foegen; sisters-in-law, Erna Averbeck, Joannie Averbeck, Sylvia Hengel and Theresa Hoffman; brother-in-law, Pete (Maureen) Speltz; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Glenn (Marion) Averbeck, James (Ruth) Averbeck, Robert and Donald Averbeck; sister-in-law, Verlaine Averbeck.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with the Very Reverend Michael Cronin and Reverend Chinappa Pothireddy officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church, followed by the rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday at the church from 10 a.m., until the time of Mass.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
