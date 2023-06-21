Speltz, Nicholas

Nicholas Speltz, 62, of Winona, died on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Mission Nursing Home in Plymouth, Minn.
Nick was born on December 20, 1960, in Rochester, Minn., to John Francis and Shirley Mae (Rock) Speltz. Nick graduated from Winona High in 1979. He was a jack-of-all-trades and worked at various places in Winona throughout the years. He enjoyed taking his boys to Chuck E. Cheese when they were little. Nick was an avid Minnesota Vikings Fan and wouldn’t pass up an opportunity to eat at McDonald’s. He listened to 70s and 80s rock, loved being outside, and treasured time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his two sons, Corey (Selena) Speltz and Logan Speltz, and their mother, Wendi Mueller; bonus daughter, Marrisa Smith; grandchildren, Ryan and Hazel Speltz, of Winona; brothers and sisters, Barbara (Dennis) Gustin, of Spokane, Wash.; William Speltz (Sherri Brekke), of Lewiston; Nancy (Dean) MacKenzie, of Kenosha, Wis.; Rebecca (Todd) Olson, of Middletown, Del.; Amy (Lyle) Johnson, of Duluth, Minn.; and Renee Speltz, of Middletown, Del.; sister-in-law, Linda Speltz, of Winona; and brother-in-law, Dean Gipp, of Bettendorf, Iowa; as well as over 50 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Timothy Speltz; sister, Cynthia Gipp; and infant sister, Ann Marie Speltz.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, and from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview. He will be laid to rest at Holy Trinity Cemetery in a private family service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements.
