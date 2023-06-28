Spencer, Debbi Lynn

Debbi Lynn Spencer, 66, of Mankato, Minn., and formerly of Winona, Owatonna, and New Richland, Minn., and Glendale, Ariz., passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Debbi is survived by her loving husband, Todd Spencer, of Mankato; three children, Matt (Brooke) Spencer, of Blaine, and their children (Gavin, Owen and Hayden), Jackie Spencer-Coates, of Lake Crystal, and her children (Michael, Riley, Brennen and Alivia) Stephanie Spencer, of North Mankato, Minn., and her children (Logan, Devin, Madden and Alayna); and great-granddaughter, Elanor. She also is survived by her brother, Bruce (Diane) Hoseck; sister, Pam (Mike) Strong; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many close friends.
Debbi was preceded in death by her parents, and infant sister, Carmen.
Debbi was born June 25, 1956, to Loyel and Delores (Mennis) Hoseck in Rochester, Minn. She attended Winona Senior High School where she participated on the dance team and was named homecoming princess in 1972. Debbi graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1974. She went to Minnesota State College Southeast and graduated as an LPN.
Debbi was married to Todd Spencer on December 13, 1980, in Winona. She worked as a school nurse at Lincoln Elementary School in Winona prior to her marriage. After moving to Owatonna she was a receptionist for Federated Mutual Insurance. Later she became school nurse for Wilson Elementary School in Owatonna until her retirement.
Debbi was deeply passionate about all animals, from kittens as a child to horses as a teen, especially Monte, and forever all her special dogs but most of all Adeline. She was an amazing mother who loved her children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter dearly. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family especially the “hot tub” sessions at home and during family trips to the Wisconsin Dells. Debbi was always eager to have a good time. She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Northview-North Mankato Mortuary 2060 Commerce Drive, North Mankato, Minn., 56003. Visitation will start at noon and lunch will be served in the funeral home following the service.
A graveside service will be held later at Cedar Valley Lutheran Church, 33779 County Road 9, Winona.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Debbi’s name to aspca.org, Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive, Mankato, Minn., 56001, or a charity of your choice.
