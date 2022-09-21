James “Jim” Speth, 79, of St. Charles, passed away on Saturday, September 17, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital – Methodist Campus in Rochester, Minn. Jim was born on August 10, 1943, in Beatrice, Neb., the son of Oscar and Zelda (Payne) Speth.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at 12 noon on Friday, September 23, at the Hoff Funeral Home of St. Charles. Visitation will be held for two hours prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Interment will be held at the Hillside Cemetery in St. Charles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.