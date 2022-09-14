Delores M. Spittler, 90, of Winona, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022.
She was born on April 7, 1932, in Winona, the only child of Carl and Elnore (Holz) Nielsen, and she was a 1950 graduate of Winona Senior High School. Delores married the love of her life, Kenneth Spittler, on his 23rd birthday, July 10, 1954. He preceded her in death on October 25, 2020.
While still in high school, Delores was employed with the W.T. Grant department store. During the late 1960s, she worked for the new J.C. Penney store in Winona, getting it ready for opening. She later worked for Knitcraft, making men’s sweaters for Nieman-Marcus, and lastly for the bakery department of St. Teresa’s College in Winona from 1973-1985. Her greatest role in life was that of being a wonderful mom and homemaker to her four children.
Delores was a longtime member of St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona, where she enjoyed singing with the choir from 1969-1996. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and Curves for Women.
Her passions included knitting dishrags and afghans, rubber stamping, jigsaw puzzles, and circle-a-word books; she could never have too many! She also had a great love of flowers of any kind, but especially violets. Delores will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Delores is lovingly survived by her children, Alan Spittler, Donald (Tina) Spittler, and Lynda (Jeff) Schwering; grandchildren, Becki, Daniel, Kenna, and Michael; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Matthew, Gracelyn, Raika, Robert, and Sierra; step-grandchildren, Erin and JT; step-great-grandchildren, Rosalie, Titon, Paxton, and Ella; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Kenneth; son, David, in 2018; and her parents.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, Winona. The Reverend Wade Turner will officiate. Delores will be laid to rest in the Fountain City Public Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Alan Spittler, Donald Spittler, Michael Spittler, Tracy Storlie, JT Schwering, and Tony Schwering.
Cards of condolence for the family may be sent to: Lynda Schwering, 707 Second Street South, Ellendale, MN, 56026.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Delores’ family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.