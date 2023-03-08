Stanek, Eugene Edward

Eugene Edward Stanek, 83, of Winona, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in the critical care unit at Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse, Wis.
Eugene was born on November 29, 1939, in Winona to Katie (Oevering) and James Stanek.
On March 14, 1964, he married Jane Herzberg at St. Michael’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fountain City, and together they had four children. Eugene worked as a truck driver before working at Peerless Chain for 28 years.
Eugene was a lifelong area resident. He was a member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church. He liked bingo, was a member of the American Legion, and was a member of the Army National Guard.
He is survived by his wife, Jane; children, Jeffery (Debbie) Stanek, James (Dawn) Stanek, Tammy (Dan) Maier, and Dean (Amy) Stanek; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren, plus a great-grandchild on the way.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ruth Stanek, Rose Denzer, Mae Papenfuss, and Katie Evans; and brothers, James, Albert, and Elmer, who died as an infant.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home in Winona, with Rev. Scott Turner officiating. There will be a visitation from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and a visitation on Friday, March 10, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home. He will be interred at Hiler Cemetery in Nodine.
Memorials can be directed to St. Michael’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 28 North Hill Street, Fountain City, WI 54629, and to St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 766 West Wabasha Street, Winona, MN 55987.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
